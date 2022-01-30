Tips for curing winter’s cabin fever

It’s winter. The daylight is short. The nights are long and dreary. Air temperatures outside are cold, downright frigid at times. There’s probably some snow cover.

We are spending more time indoors this season. It is when we get that cooped-up, restless, nothing-to-do feeling referred to as “cabin fever.” So, to use your time more creatively and release energy, here are some ideas for reducing cabin fever.

Cook wild game: Dig into your freezer, grab a package or two of wild game you have harvested. Thaw it out. Try a different recipe with it. Remember, cooking is a soothing activity.

Check your spring outdoor gear: The snow and Ross’s geese will be flying soon. Nebraska’s archery spring turkey hunting season opener is March 25. Our fishing waters will be ice-free before you know it. Why not organize your gear for your favorite spring outdoor pursuit before it arrives?

Take a walk: From sidewalks in the neighborhood to a nearby recreational trail, there are plenty of places to go for a stroll. You’ll burn some calories and smell the cool, clean, fresh air.

Photograph birds: You don’t need expensive equipment to enjoy photographing birds in your backyard. See how many different bird species are frequenting your yard and capture them on camera for lasting images and to share on social media.

Go ice fishing: Gazing down a hole drilled in thick ice and waiting for a fish to bite your baited hook might not sound like a good time, but for those of us who can’t wait until spring arrives to feel a strike, ice fishing is the solution.

Call and hunt coyotes: Hunters can enjoy a real challenge and a chance to harvest some beautiful fur throughout the winter because of coyote calling and hunting. Coyotes are abundant, widespread and present a wary, formidable quarry to draw close.

Try cross-country skiing: When snow cover blankets the ground, rent cross-country skis and equipment through a local outdoor vendor, purchase a state park permit and take to one of the many Nebraska park trails. Cross-country skiing provides a great workout and is a nice opportunity to experience our park lands in winter.

Rent a state park cabin: Rent a warm Nebraska state park cabin for a couple of nights. Play board games, curl up in front of the fireplace with a blanket, roast a few marshmallows, make some s’mores, have a cup or two of hot chocolate and watch wildlife out the window. Perhaps you’ll even plan a hike from the cabin if the weather is nice.

Look for animal tracks in the snow: See what critters are traipsing around your area. Observing animal tracks is good way to get the family outdoors, engage kids with nature and learn more about our natural world.

Fish trout streams: Fed by ground water springs, many of Nebraska’s trout streams in the north and west, or at least stretches of them, remain relatively ice-free all winter.

Enjoy the outdoors this winter.

