This time of year, experienced bow hunters know the deer rut is beginning. Buck rubs on trees and scrapes on the ground are apparent. Deer movement is picking up and the bow hunter’s excitement is intensifying.
So, with the deer breeding period kicking off, bow hunters need to be on their game and take advantage of tactics to lure a nice buck or a doe within shooting range.
Here are 10 tips for archery deer hunting during the rut compiled by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff members who are experienced hunters.
1. Stay on stand: This is the time of year for sitting on the stand or being in a blind all day, or for as long as you can. That’s because deer could be chasing does at any time, sparring with other bucks or getting bumped by farmers harvesting their crops.
2. Confident state of mind: Confident hunters are safe, ethical, patient, alert, adaptable to change and ready to shoot but not to take a chance shot. Confident hunters know their sharp broadheads will effectively and cleanly connect. If nothing else, have the confidence to keep going, even when things are not going your way.
3. Rattle those antlers: Bucks clanking and grinding antlers fight for dominance. Bring your rattling antlers and let them know there is a new buck in the area. Start rattling softly. As the rut progresses, become more aggressive. Slam those antlers together, work them hard and then pull them apart quickly.
4. Control abnormal sounds: Slamming truck doors, clanging objects on your stand, opening packages of food can all alert bucks to your presence. Be especially cautious with sound once at your tree stand.
5. Play the wind: You cannot harvest a deer if they smell you long before you see them. Check the wind direction and then choose a stand or blind location that will allow you to hunt without having your human scent blow into an area deer likely will be present.
6. Deer scents: Fresh doe scent will get the attention of most bucks. Use a fresh, quality doe estrus scent to fool a buck’s nose. Synthetic pre-orbital gland scents can also be effective.
7. Control your scent: Shower before the hunt with fragrance-free soaps and shampoos. Use scent-free moisturizers and deodorants, too. Don’t forget to decontaminate hunting clothing and gear by washing, spraying or wiping them with special scent-reducing products.
8: Be vocal, but don’t overdo it: When calling near or during the peak of the rut, work in some assertive grunts, but use your grunt tube sparingly. Short contact grunts can be used when you see a buck and need to get his attention. Longer grunts work best for picking a fight.
9. Hunt public lands: On publicly accessible lands, other hunters can be an asset to you, pushing deer in your direction. Position yourself along deer escape routes or look for bedding areas in isolated clumps of habitat.
10. Find the food: Bow hunting during the rut revolves around the food sources of deer. They will be attracted to a freshly harvested corn or soybean field corner next to woodlands or an acorn drop along well-used deer trails in an expanse of mature timber.