Tipping the odds for late-season deer hunts

Late afternoons: The hours around sunrise can be downright frigid. Whitetails realize they can conserve body heat by waiting to move to feeding areas until the afternoon. Hunt the late afternoon until the end of legal shooting time (30 minutes after sunset).

Warm days: On warm days, deer do not move as much as normal. In fact, when temperatures climb well above average in the late season and dryness prevails, a variety of food sources may be consumed by deer. During the late afternoon, be prepared for deer to emerge from cover onto crop fields in the last 10 minutes or so of legal shooting time.

Food: White-tailed deer need to eat lots of high-carbohydrate, high-energy foods in winter — everything from corn to acorns – to maintain body heat. Find the food source deer are consistently using and the active trails leading to these major food sources.