I believe in using big baits to catch big fish. In the past I have cited optimal foraging theory as one reason fish will select for large prey if that prey is available.
To survive, fish must take in more energy than they burn, and one way they can do that is by selecting large prey items. That especially is true if fish are going to grow fast and reach large sizes.
Any discussion of best baits and presentations begins with a knowledge of the natural prey. What are the fish eating? The natural prey — baitfish — have grown all summer and now are larger than they were in spring and early summer. Even crappies are eating baitfish larger than you might think. And if they are, you better believe the bass, walleyes, pike, catfish and every other fish-eating predator fish are too.
Research consistently has shown that predator fish may try to consume any prey that they believe they can swallow. The width of the throat is the only limit to size of prey that can be consumed. Therefore, predator fish may consume prey up to half their own body length although prey 30% to 40% of their body length is most likely to be consumed. Do a little math: A 20-inch bass is likely to be eating prey up to 8 inches long. A 28-inch walleye, 11-inch prey. A 45-inch muskie, 18-inch prey.
Are you fishing baits that big?
The prey being consumed by predator fish in any environment usually is what is most available. Optimal foraging theory would tell us that something readily available takes less energy to catch and consume. I bring up these points every fall: First, find prey concentrations; where there is an abundance of prey, predators will not be far behind. Secondly, that abundant prey now is larger than it was earlier in the year.
You still aren’t fishing big baits. Just walk the aisles in any bait shop or sporting goods store. Except for the token muskie baits some have in stock, pretty much everything else filling the shelves is smaller than I want to buy. What they have in stock is product that they are most likely to move, and they are not moving big baits.
Why aren’t the masses buying and fishing bigger baits? They are too scared of the perception that fishing bigger baits will mean less fish caught. That might be true to some extent, but those predator fish are eating natural prey larger than you might think. You actually catch a lot of relatively small fish on big baits.
So what if you catch fewer small fish? If you want to take your fishing to the next level, you have to get beyond trying to fill the stringer. Start fishing for more big fish to catch and release, and all of a sudden you might be surprised by how your catch increases overall.