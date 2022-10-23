The trophy is what hunter wants it to be

The deer harvested by a hunter prompted celebration, but other hunters on social media certainly did not think so.

It was a smaller white-tailed buck. It was a great photo of the proud hunter and his deer.

I was one of the first people to “like” the Facebook post, but it did not take long for the naysayers to chastise and ridicule the individual for shooting a basket-racked buck.

A trophy deer truly is in the eye of the beholder.

“For many, the trophies are the memories harvested over years of hunting,” said Jeff Rawlinson, outdoor education specialist and assistant division administrator in the Communications Division of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Each hunt, characterized by the location, the family and friends we were able to spend time with, that awesome feeling of success. Those are real trophies, too.”

As long as that deer was legally acquired and the hunter adhered to the wishes of the landowner, I have no problem with what a licensed deer hunter harvests. It is up to the hunter. And, by the way, let’s leave the overall deer management to the wildlife professionals.

I like what Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Big Game Program manager Luke Meduna told me: “If you’re not completely happy with the deer you’re deciding to shoot during a hunt, then don’t raise your rifle, put the deer in your crosshairs and squeeze the trigger. Every deer hunter should be happy with the legal deer they choose to safely shoot.”

What has deer hunting become? Is it really all about huge trophy antlers? Maybe we should place some blame on the outdoor media industry where notable hunters are constantly shooting massive-antlered bucks.

Sure, most of us like big bucks and I will shoot one during Nebraska’s firearm or muzzleloader season if it presents itself. After all, big deer provide a lot of meat. I am an opportunist, though, and may take that nub, spike, forked or basket-racked buck on my aunt’s farm, if my permit allows.

The intrinsic worth of antlers or a hide (cape) in no way reduces the intrinsic worth of the meat, heart, liver or any other facet of the animal’s life. It is just one portion of the whole, what I call “the broad perspective.”

You do not know the background information of the hunter, the hunting scenario or the hunting experience.

Perhaps the deer hunter only had access to a small piece of property or a couple of days to hunt. Or the hunter was on public land and not seeing many deer. Maybe the hunter had to feed a large family and was not concerned with mounting a trophy buck on the wall. Perhaps the individual is a newcomer to the lifestyle of deer hunting.

Asking young or new hunters to pass on smaller, younger bucks or does is a sure way to turn them off to deer hunting. Preventing the harvest of young bucks has a direct link to the declining number of hunters, according to the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

When it comes right down to it, a trophy deer is what the hunter wants it to be. For many of us, it is not what the animal looks like; the memorable experience of a successful deer hunt is the lasting trophy.