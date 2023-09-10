The size, ability and position of the eyes of animals can vary widely depending on the species, environment and whether the animal is predator or prey.

Some animals can move their eyes independently; some can see in ultraviolet light; others can’t really see much at all. Here’s a closer look into some animal eyes and their uses and functions.

Dragonflies

Dragonflies often are considered the apex predators of the insect world. They can catch food out of the air during flight, thanks to their huge, globular compound eyes. Compared to African lions, which have a capture success rate of 25% when pursuing prey, dragonflies are successful about 95% of the time.

A dragonfly’s compound eyes cover most of its head, and they can see nearly 360 degrees around them. Two separate eyes come together at the top, and within each eye are smaller lenses. Depending on the species, a dragonfly’s eyes can compose of up to 30,000 facets, or little lenses.

Humans have excellent vision, relying on three opsin genes that bind to light-reactive chemicals, which are sensitive to blue, green and red light. Scientists have found the diversity of opsin genes correlates with the quality of vision in animals. Compared to our three, dragonflies have between 15 and 33 opsin genes.

Owls

Not many avian predators can outrank owls in vision. They are considered perfect nocturnal hunters. An owl’s eyes are located facing forward on its head, an arrangement effective in tracking the movements of potential prey.

Owls have 3D, or binocular, vision, which helps with acute depth perception and allows them to gauge distance when planning an attack. They also have a nictitating membrane, a “third eyelid” near the horizontal inside corner of each eye. This helps protect their eyes from debris when the owl swoops in on prey.

Owls don’t really have eye “balls;” their eyes are more elongated, which helps them work more efficiently in low light. They have special bony structures known as sclerotic rings to help support these huge eye structures. Behind the retina is the tapetum lucidum, a layer that catches light passed through the retina and bounces it back to the rods. With these adaptations, some owl eyes can be as much as 100 times more sensitive to light than human eyes.

Snakes

Snakes, overall, have a diverse set of rods and cones in their eyes — the specialized cells in the retina that an animal uses to detect light. One adaptation is that snakes have multiple types of visual pigments inside the cones, which allows them to see in color because the pigments are sensitive to different wavelengths of light.

Snakes that hunt during the day have lenses in their eyes that block ultraviolet light, which allow them to see clearly in bright conditions. Snakes that hunt at night have lenses that allow more UV light in, which help them see in the dark.

Snakes don’t have eyelids but a nictitating membrane. Their cornea is extremely sensitive, but the clear membrane on the outside provides good protection. The thin membrane is not directly on top of the cornea but separated by a thin layer of fluid that keeps the eye moist. This membrane helps improve image clarity; it refracts light the way contact lenses help humans.

Bats

Bats have extremely sensitive vision, which helps with their nocturnal lifestyle. Nebraska’s bats are insectivores, meaning they only eat insects. To find their food, they must do it in the dark and often while flying. So bats need to have extraordinary eyesight to eat.

These bats also utilize an adaptation known as echolocation, producing sounds that bounce off objects to help them navigate to their food. However, research shows many bats prefer to use eyesight when they hunt.

A few bat species can even see in color, thanks to two light-sensitive proteins at the back of their eyes. S-opsin detects blue and ultraviolet light, and L-opsin detects green and red light. Many species of bats are missing one of these proteins and cannot distinguish colors.

