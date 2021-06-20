The buzz about Nebraska Pollinator Week

Most of us know the basic definition of a pollinator: an animal that moves pollen within or between flowers in a way that aids in plant reproduction.
We understand pollinators are important for plants and people. Without pollinators, our food supply would be drastically cut, with one of every three bites of food we eat possible because of pollinators.
It seems fitting then, that once a year we dedicate a week to learn about and celebrate all things pollinators. Nebraska Pollinator Week, a statewide effort led by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, runs June 21-27. It is a focused effort of the international Pollinator Week effort organized by the Pollinator Partnership.
Nebraska Pollinator Week is two-fold. First, the invitation to the public to participate in pollinator related events. Organizations across the state have registered their events as part of Nebraska Pollinator Week. Events will take place live and virtually, and cover an array of topics, including pollinator stamp making, conserving Nebraska’s butterflies and how to create pollinator habitat. A complete listing of Nebraska Pollinator Week events can be found at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/events.
The second part of this year’s Nebraska Pollinator Week is the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge. This challenge invites Nebraskans to get outside, find pollinators, snap a photo and upload at least five of their pollinator observations to the Nebraska Pollinator Week Challenge: 2021 project the nature database iNaturalist. Participants can register to receive a Pollinator Week prize pack by completing the form on the Nebraska Pollinator Week website.
Here are a few suggestions of how to keep supporting pollinators throughout the year.
Community science: Community science invites people to participate in scientific research. Two pollinator-based community science projects in Nebraska are the Nebraska Bumble Bee Atlas and the NGPC Rare Butterfly Surveys. The Nebraska Bumble Bee Atlas is an effort to track and conserve Nebraska’s native bumble bees. Volunteers conduct formal surveys and/or upload bumble bee sightings to Bumble Bee Watch, an online platform for North American bumblebee data. Contact nebumblebeeatlas@xerces.org for more information.
The butterfly surveys are an effort to better understand the distribution of monarch and regal fritillary butterflies within Nebraska. This project asks for volunteers to conduct summer butterfly surveys. Contact the Game and Parks’ pollinator ecologist for more information at cody.dreier@nebraska.gov.
Cultivate overlapping blooms: When gardening for pollinators, pick plants that will start blooming in spring for the early emerging pollinators, like queen bumblebees and early hummingbird migrants, to find the food they need to survive. Continue this trend by making sure something is always blooming in your garden through summer and into fall to provide food for pollinators.
Leave the leaves: Leaving the leaves in your yard provides important overwintering habitat for many insect species, including pollinators. Dead stems also are an important overwintering shelter for native bees.