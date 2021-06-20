The buzz about Nebraska Pollinator Week

Most of us know the basic definition of a pollinator: an animal that moves pollen within or between flowers in a way that aids in plant reproduction.

We understand pollinators are important for plants and people. Without pollinators, our food supply would be drastically cut, with one of every three bites of food we eat possible because of pollinators.

It seems fitting then, that once a year we dedicate a week to learn about and celebrate all things pollinators. Nebraska Pollinator Week, a statewide effort led by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, runs June 21-27. It is a focused effort of the international Pollinator Week effort organized by the Pollinator Partnership.

Nebraska Pollinator Week is two-fold. First, the invitation to the public to participate in pollinator related events. Organizations across the state have registered their events as part of Nebraska Pollinator Week. Events will take place live and virtually, and cover an array of topics, including pollinator stamp making, conserving Nebraska’s butterflies and how to create pollinator habitat. A complete listing of Nebraska Pollinator Week events can be found at nebraskapollinatorweek.org/events.