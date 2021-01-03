Tested tips from experienced ice anglers

I can hardly wait for sufficient ice for ice-fishing to arrive.
I sure enjoy ice fishing, but admittedly I don’t do much of it. I don’t quite have all the equipment needed for it.
When there’s an invitation to go with seasoned ice anglers for a day, I will jump at the opportunity. I learned a lot fishing with Ty Stromquist, of Norfolk, and his father, Alan, of Oakland, when they invited me. We fished a frozen farm pond in northeast Nebraska in January 2020.
Whether you’re new to ice fishing or an ardent ice angler, there’s always knowledge to be gained. Here are some tips I picked up ice-fishing with the Stromquists.
Safety first: After closely examining the frozen body of water you want to ice fish and making the safe decision to head out on it wearing a life jacket or float coat, drill test holes about every 30 feet or so. Drill the holes out to where you want to ice fish and then follow them back to shore when you are finished for the day. Take the time to drill test holes making certain you have at least 4 inches of good, solid, clear lake ice to support you. Also, for emergency use, it is a good idea to carry a pair of ice picks around your neck and to have a throw rope available.
Warm boots, waterproof gloves or a muff are musts: The two best purchases an ice angler can make are high-quality boots that keep your feet warm and dry, and a good set of warm, waterproof gloves or a fleece muff with hand warmers in it. A pair of moisture-wicking socks under wool socks in your boots should be worn.
Wear ice cleats: Avoid slipping and falling on the ice and snow of a frozen water body by wearing ice cleats or ice creepers.
Invest in a shelter: Modern ice shelters collapse or fold up on a sled for simple transportation. Small portable propane heaters can be placed in the shelters, too.
Keep drilling: The practice of drilling multiple, staggered holes across a key fishing area is known as “ice trolling.” This is a time-efficient strategy for locating active fish, particularly near cover or structure. It doesn’t do any good to keep ice fishing in one place if you’re not getting any bites or catching anything.
Work fish from above, not below: Fish tend to see better looking up rather than peering down because of the light the sky provides at the surface of the water, even with ice cover. If your waxworm or minnow is positioned above the fish, they are more apt to see the silhouette of it and consume it.
Jig, but how? A basic ice-fishing jig presentation includes a lift-and-drop sequence, or a series of drop movements followed by a pause. Let the fish dictate what they want. Vary your rod motion and your bait’s position in the water column often until you find out what the fish prefer to eat. Maybe they don’t want a jigging movement at all but rather a motionless “dead stick” presentation just up off the bottom.