Tested tips from experienced ice anglers

I can hardly wait for sufficient ice for ice-fishing to arrive.

I sure enjoy ice fishing, but admittedly I don’t do much of it. I don’t quite have all the equipment needed for it.

When there’s an invitation to go with seasoned ice anglers for a day, I will jump at the opportunity. I learned a lot fishing with Ty Stromquist, of Norfolk, and his father, Alan, of Oakland, when they invited me. We fished a frozen farm pond in northeast Nebraska in January 2020.

Whether you’re new to ice fishing or an ardent ice angler, there’s always knowledge to be gained. Here are some tips I picked up ice-fishing with the Stromquists.

Safety first: After closely examining the frozen body of water you want to ice fish and making the safe decision to head out on it wearing a life jacket or float coat, drill test holes about every 30 feet or so. Drill the holes out to where you want to ice fish and then follow them back to shore when you are finished for the day. Take the time to drill test holes making certain you have at least 4 inches of good, solid, clear lake ice to support you. Also, for emergency use, it is a good idea to carry a pair of ice picks around your neck and to have a throw rope available.