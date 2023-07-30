For those of us involved in the hunting lifestyle and its year-round process, summer means a myriad of things to do if we are to have a safe, successful fall hunt.

I know you have been spending some time on the target range practicing with your firearm or bow. I know you have been down the aisles of sporting goods stores perusing the newest hunting clothing and equipment and checking for special sales. In fact, I purchased a new deer hunting rifle at a bargain price.

But even with some tasks done, there’s more to do. There is much hunting homework that needs to be done.

Here is a checklist to make certain we are fully prepared when our Nebraska hunting seasons arrive:

* Connect with the landowner or land manager where you plan to hunt. In-person contact is best.

* Arrange time off work for crucial dates like opening days, weekends, weeks or the peak of the deer rut. Also arrange lodging or make state park cabin or camping reservations.

* Purchase required permits and stamps and acquire other items for your hunt, if necessary, such as Harvest Information Program number, East Zone grouse hunting permit and a state park entry permit.

* Check hunter education requirements for youths and other young folks.

* Study the current laws and regulations that apply to the game animals or birds you plan to hunt. Put the local conservation officer’s phone number and Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers phone number in your phone.

* Download new mobile apps to get up-to-date, detailed maps of your hunting areas.

* Review your compass, map and GPS interpreting skills. If your mobile device or GPS stopped working, could you navigate out of a remote location like the Sandhills or Pine Ridge with a compass and a topographic map?

* Scout your hunting land repetitively, and install game cameras and start monitoring them.

* Trim tree limbs or brush for shooting lanes, mow deer/game trails, and water and weed your spring-planted food plots.

* Make any repairs to tree stands, blinds, decoys and waders.

* Service your ATV or UTV.

* Obtain a comprehensive, lightweight first-aid kit.

* Purchase ammunition and other hunting-related supplies.

* Wash your hunting clothes in unscented soap and store in a plastic bag.

* Compile a small survival kit that includes a multitool, lighter, fire-starting materials, water, high-energy snacks, emergency space blanket and some rope or cord.

* Put fresh batteries in headlamps, flashlights, cameras, GPS units, etc.

* Sharpen your field-dressing, skinning and other hunting knives.

* Schedule a physical examination for yourself and a preseason checkup for with your veterinarian for your dog.

* Practice shooting as much as possible.

* Practice calling, from ducks to bucks.

* Break in new hunting boots.

* Locate a deer processor to use this fall.

* Place all your hunting gear in one, easily accessible place, such as a large plastic or wooden storage box. Better yet, arrange it neatly in your hunting packs.

Preparing for fall’s great hunts is a large assignment. But as the old saying goes: Failure to plan is a plan for failure. It is so true when it comes to hunting.

To learn more about hunting in Nebraska, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov.

