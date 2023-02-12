The best places to catch fish in the Lincoln area in 2023 Walleye White bass Wiper Bluegill Crappie Largemouth bass Channel catfish Blue catfish Flathead catfish Northern pike Rainbow trout Bullhead Saugeye

Do you wish there were some open-water fishing options during the winter in Nebraska? There are.

These involve trout, cool-water streams and an opportunity to work on completing your Trout Slam challenge.

So put gas in the vehicle, pack the neoprene waders and gloves, and rig the rod, it is time to go winter trout stream fishing.

Fed by groundwater springs, many of Nebraska’s trout streams, or at least stretches of them, remain relatively ice-free all winter. Most of them are in the northern and western parts of the state.

The rainbow, brown, brook, cutthroat and tiger trout in these flowing waters can offer some fun fishing action on pleasant winter afternoons.

Here are some helpful hints I gathered from our Game and Parks fisheries biologists to help you land some of these cold-water fish this time of year.

Where they are in the water: The cold-water trout feed less during the winter because their metabolisms have slowed. In flowing water, they tend to settle into some of the deepest holes and spots with the least amount of current during the winter to conserve energy. When hooked, these trout will fight with almost the same vigor as those hooked in the summer.

Be stealthy and wear camo: When fishing for trout in streams, it is best to work your way upstream whenever possible. This is especially important when fishing for wild or spooky fish in clear water. Trout usually face into the current and will be less likely to see you approaching from behind. Wear camouflage clothing or natural colors. Move slowly and disturb the water as little as possible. Trout have great eyesight, feel vibrations and are wary in any of these streams; water conditions will be clear with lower flows.

Think small: Winter stream trout eat a variety of prey and, in general, all typical trout presentations can catch fish in the winter as well as in the summer. Of course, matching the actual prey the fish are eating is always a good place to start. This means going smaller for trout with more natural baits and artificial lures.

Use crankbaits: Small crankbaits can also catch trout in open water during the winter, however, they must be fished quite slowly — usually just enough to get them wobbling. Frequent and extended pauses also might be needed to trigger fish. Neutrally buoyant crankbaits that maintain their depth at slow speeds or even when stopped are often some of the best crankbaits for trout in streams.

Other trout attractors: Do not overlook wax worms, salmon eggs, prepared baits, small jigs or tiny spinners and spoons (silver on sunny days and gold on cloudy days) for successful winter trout stream fishing.

Fish when it’s warmest: The trout in these streams are more apt to take your lure or bait on the nice, warm winter days, either sunny or cloudy, when the temperature hovers around or rises above freezing. Skip the morning and head out during the peak daytime air temperatures — usually during midafternoon.

Little competition: Don’t expect much competition to catch trout on public access areas along popular trout streams such as the East Branch of the Verdigre Creek in Antelope County and Long Pine Creek in Brown County. There may not be anyone fishing these creeks on weekdays.

With diligent planning, the proper apparel and the appropriate equipment and presentations, winter can provide some of the best fishing of the year in Nebraska’s trout streams.