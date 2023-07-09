Chug Bug. Jitterbug. Hula Popper. Creek Chub Knuckle-Head. Zara Spook.

They all have creative names and designs by the companies that manufacture them. They imitate every conceivable critter that could be on, around or just under the surface of the water from baitfish or bugs to mice, lizards, frogs, toads or even small flying mammals.

They are the go-to fishing lures of summer. They are topwater lures.

These are effective artificial lures that float and move on the top of the water to try to get fish to strike them. A topwater bait can cause an uninterested largemouth bass to swiftly go after what appears to be easy or vulnerable prey on the water’s surface.

Keep in mind largemouth bass aren’t the only fish that can be caught on a topwater lure. Northern pike and muskie are notorious for their vicious topwater strikes. Smallmouth bass, panfish, trout, walleye and even catfish will hit a lure on the surface under the right conditions.

Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, agrees. “It is a rush to have a fish violently smash a topwater bait off the surface of the water, no question.”

Bauer says he used to think topwater lures were a specialized fishing presentation appropriately used only under the best of conditions like a warm, calm sunrise with a few wisps of steam rising off the water, but that’s not the case.

“I have changed my thinking about topwater baits over the years,” Bauer said. “They are not just a novelty. In some situations, they absolutely are the best way to catch the most and biggest fish. The dog days of summer are the best time to be working surface baits.”

topwater lures should occupy a significant portion of your tackle box.

“A great time to grab a topwater lure out of your tackle box is when fish are active and feeding,” Bauer said. “However, even when there is no obvious sign of feeding activity, topwater hardware may be your best option to toss as a search bait. Tie on a topwater and start covering water; the surface commotion may be more likely to attract a response than other subsurface presentations.”

Imitation of an individual aquatic prey species is the concept behind a topwater lure, but even more fundamental is how you present it to fish.

“The speed at which those baits can be fished on the water’s surface around aquatic vegetation and other habitat is critical,” Bauer said. “Some of those lures on the surface are made to be fished slowly, some fished relatively fast and some fished with an occasional twitch.”

Bauer says it is key to understand edges. Edges are where different habitats meet, such as where deep water meets shallow water or along a current, mud line or weed bed. Fish are naturally drawn to edges. Below the surface, predator fish hunt along edges because of the abundance of prey in those areas. “So, fish your top waters right along the edges,” Bauer said.