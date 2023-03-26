Photos: Majestic sandhill cranes in Nebraska Aurora cranes Fort Kearny cranes Sandhill cranes on the Platte River in Nebraska Sandhill cranes gather near farm machinery Cranes fly in waves on a cloudy evening A pair of sandhill cranes glide in a clear blue sky Sandhill cranes forage for food in a field Sandhill cranes fly over a field Sandhill cranes silhouetted against the evening sky Sandhill cranes flock near an irrigation pivot Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night Sandhill cranes begin to roost at sundown Sandhill cranes at sunset Viewing sandhill cranes from Richard Plautz viewing site A sandhill crane flies above a field south of Gibbon Cranes in the water Cranes at sunset Cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Pair of sandhill cranes at sunset near Gibbon, Nebraska Sandhill cranes flying high Sandhill cranes on and above a field near Gibbon Sandhill cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes Cranes The Nebraska Project cranes The Nebraska Project The Nebraska Project Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill crane Sandhill Cranes Sandhill cranes Rowe Bird Sancutary Cranes in January Cranes in January Cranes in January Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes Sandhill cranes

In Nebraska, there are many activities you can do in early spring. Here are eight to encourage you to step outside.

View early spring birds: The sandhill crane migration along the Platte River in south-central Nebraska should be on everyone’s bucket list, combined with a trip to the Sandhills to see prairie grouse displaying on their shortgrass prairie breeding grounds. Millions of ducks, geese, pelicans, gulls and other birds also migrate in early spring and can be viewed not far from home, especially at state parks, recreation areas and wildlife management areas with adequate water conditions available.

There’s hunting that can be done: There are a few early spring hunting options available. You could target snow and Ross’s geese during the conservation order hunting period. There is hunting upland game birds like pheasants on licensed Controlled Shooting Areas or hunting preserves for a fee through April 15. And spring turkey archery season opened Saturday, youth shotgun begins April 8 and regular shotgun starts April 15.

Go fishing: Early spring anglers should concentrate their efforts with slowly retrieved baits and lures along wind-swept shorelines, particularly from the more sun-exposed northern banks of a water body with darker bottoms on a warm spring day. Also, don’t overlook the upper ends of reservoirs, where the shallow water warms quickly.

Lace up the hiking boots: Put on your hiking boots, check conditions and head out in one of Nebraska’s many state park lands for a trek. Early spring hiking allows you to check your physical conditioning and evaluate new gear. A sturdy but comfortable pair of waterproof boots with adequate tread, along with wool socks and trekking poles, will give you the ability to cross most trail conditions you’ll encounter.

Look for shed antlers: Hunting for shed deer antlers is a wonderful way to get an idea of which bucks most likely survived the hunting seasons and are frequenting your hunting area. Any spot where the antlers of a deer can fall off, be jolted off or intentionally knocked off can be a location to start looking for shed antlers.

Forage for morel mushrooms: Emerging for a few weeks each spring from about mid-April to mid-May, these mushrooms are highly prized for their rich flavor. Look for morels on warm, sunny days following spring rains. With their honeycombed, cone-shaped cap, they’re also relatively easy to find and identify in moist, mature woodlands near dead and decaying trees such as cottonwoods and elms.

Hunt for animal tracks: Do some research before you leave home about wild animals found in your area, then venture to a nearby park, forest or rural area and start tracking them with an app on your mobile phone. The best places to specifically find animal tracks are any environment with lots of mud or sand in early spring.

Pitch a tent or park an RV: From tents to RVs, spring can be a great time for camping. Cool nights, milder daytime temperatures and low humidity offer some nice conditions for camping in Nebraska park lands. Spring campers should purchase their state park vehicle permit before their trip, bring along some cash for camping fees, pack drinking water, throw in an extra warm blanket or two, and pick up some local firewood.

