Six family-friendly Nebraska lakes for fishing

Looking for a place to go fishing with the family? The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has identified dozens of public fishing waters across the state that are perfect for families — known as Family Friendly Lakes.

These sites are safe, comfortable and have great fish-catching potential. They also have a combination of barrier-free fishing piers, fishing trails, groomed park areas, concessions, playgrounds, picnic areas and highly maintained fish populations.

Here are several Family Friendly Lakes to put on your list.

Fort Robinson State Park ponds, Crawford: Several fishing lakes can be found near Fort Robinson, including the 15-acre Carter P. Johnson Lake, and all have great angler access, thanks to a major renovation project. Expect to catch primarily bass, bluegill and trout, and to enjoy the scenery — it’s some of the best in the state. Take advantage of everything else Fort Robinson has to offer, including camping, historic lodging, swimming, hiking, equestrian trails and more.

Holmes Lake: It sees a lot of use, but Holmes still is a great place to fish. Take the kids and go catch bluegills, or cast for crappies, largemouth bass, channel catfish, walleye and trout, which are stocked in fall, winter and spring. Holmes Lake also features two concrete boat ramps and an accessible dock. It also has plenty of other attractions, including walking trails, playgrounds and volleyball courts.

Hershey Wildlife Management Area, Hershey: If you’re headed across the state on Interstate 80, stop to wet a line; there are dozens of lakes within casting distance. One of them is the 53-acre lake at Hershey Wildlife Management Area, which in recent years produced the most trophy-sized fish of all the I-80 lakes in western Nebraska. Here, you can catch bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and perhaps rock bass, crappie, walleye and pike. The lake boasts several angler access improvements, including an improved boat ramp.

Skyview Lake, Norfolk: Skyview is one of the state’s urban waters. Much like Holmes Lake, it has a lot to recommend it to families planning a day of fishing — picnic shelters, a playground area, hike-bike trail and restrooms. Within Skyview’s 50 acres, you can catch bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish, and an accessible deck is available, too.

Lake Halleck, Papillion: Daryl Bauer, Game and Parks’ fisheries outreach program manager, refers to Lake Halleck as “a good little city lake.” It’s part of Halleck Park, which offers 70 acres of parkland as well as playgrounds, restrooms, hiking paths and a ball diamond. Take a break from fishing to enjoy some pickleball, horseshoes or sand volleyball. Anglers can expect to catch bass, bluegill and channel catfish, and rainbow trout are stocked seasonally. “It’s a nice area,” Bauer said.

Bessey Fish Pond, Halsey: This small sandpit lake is located in the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey, making for some beautiful scenery. Anglers can catch bass, bluegill, some large channel catfish and trout in fall and winter. The area features a nice fishing deck with a concrete path leading to it, as well as campgrounds, a playground and restrooms. Take the weekend and camp in the forest.

These are just a few Family Friendly Lakes across the state; for a full list, see the 2022 Nebraska Fishing Guide, which designates Family Friendly Lakes in its list of public fishing areas. Remember that you’ll need a fishing permit if you’re over age 16. Happy fishing.

