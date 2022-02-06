Share the wild game you harvest with your neighbor

If there ever was a time to share your harvest as a hunter, it is now. With the impacts of the coronavirus and higher meat prices, some folks are struggling.

There are people around you in need of healthy protein. Enter the wild game in your freezer.

Why not reach out to your neighbor with a friendly gesture — a gift of nutritious wild food?

With Nebraska’s 2021-2022 hunting seasons over or close to ending, many of us who hunt probably have a good supply of wild game in our freezers. That bounty of wild game meat offers an opportunity to share some healthy protein and even enlighten people about the hunting lifestyle that many people enjoy.

As hunters, we get a lot from nature every season through new memories, insightful lessons, lasting friendships, doing wildlife conservation and management work, and, of course, reaping the reward of delicious meat. It’s fitting that we give back and honor those game animals or birds on someone else’s grill, smoker, roaster or frying pan.

Consider how much joy hunting has brought your life. Wouldn’t it be amazing to give someone else a still-wild treasure from the outdoors?

By giving away some of your tasty wild game meat, you will be breaking down stereotypes in the lifestyle of hunting as well.

I find some people are fearful of preparing, cooking or eating wild game. I hear them say they don’t know how to cook it and just don’t care for the “wild taste” of it.

Still others do not like the idea of eating a wildlife species for which they have a particular fondness.

For some, these comments and attitudes are enough to push aside any wild game dish beyond their beloved beef, pork, chicken, turkey or tofu. And that’s a shame. Preparing scrumptious wild game dishes is as simple or complex as each individual cook cares to make it. Almost any recipe can be adapted to fit wild game.

Interestingly though, a survey in Michigan showed people who never had tried wild game meat said they hadn’t had the chance to do so because they lacked connections with hunters. Researchers also found women were just as likely as men to eat game.

Keep in mind social media networks now play a big role in the distribution of wild game meat because there is no legal market, since wild-harvested game meat cannot be sold legally in the United States. It all boils down to knowing someone who is a successful hunter, so check your social media channels or online programs, such as the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Deer Exchange, where hunters wanting to donate deer meat can connect with those looking to receive some.

It is important to know that it is unlawful to sell or trade the meat of any game bird or game animal. Also, any person transferring game, fish or parts thereof to another person must provide a custody tag. The tag must remain with the game until it is consumed. The owner must provide specific information and a signature. You can download game custody tag forms at outdoornebraska.gov/custodytag.

