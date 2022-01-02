Seek solitude and splendor of winter alone outdoors — safely

I asked Sam Larson of Adams, one of the world’s foremost wilderness survival and bushcraft skills experts, for tips he would offer outdoor enthusiasts planning to go-it-alone this time of year.

“It sounds boring, but communication is key,” Larson wrote back. “Let someone know exactly where you’re going every time you leave. Dressing in layers is extremely important, as is carrying a small first aid kit, and a form of supplemental warmth, like a blanket. Every first aid kit should have a tourniquet and Israeli bandage (an emergency bandage designed to stop bleeding from a traumatic injury). Don’t fall in cold water, don’t get shot, drive safely and you probably won’t die.”

Larson reminded me of a Norwegian saying: “Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlige klær,” which translates to: “There’s no bad weather, only bad clothing.” In other words, make certain you wear the proper clothing for your winter outing.

Surveys show most Americans believe it’s important to have times when they are isolated and away from anyone else. In fact, these surveys also indicate people have just as good of a time engaging in outdoor activities alone as they do when they’re with others.