Search is on for salamanders in Nebraska

What’s smooth, short, and blotchy all over? The western tiger salamander of course.

Salamanders are a small animal that remind you of the more familiar lizards. However, lizards are reptiles, with rough, scaly skin. Salamanders are amphibians, with moist, porous skin. They have short legs, a blunt snout and a relatively long tail.

Nebraska is home to two kinds of salamanders. The smallmouth salamander is found only in a few counties in Southeast Nebraska. The western tiger salamander, however, can be found statewide. Even so, these salamanders can be difficult to see due to their nocturnal and rather sedentary nature.

If people wanted to find a western tiger salamander on the move, they may resort to slowly driving the back roads at night after a spring rain. These conditions are ideal for salamanders crossing roads to make their yearly trek to spawn in shallow, fishless pools. Their gelatinous eggs will hatch into nymphs, the tadpole-like stage of the salamander’s life cycle. As the nymphs grow, they will lose their external gills and sprout legs before crawling from the water as adults.