Scouting improves odds of spring turkey success

Go low impact

Wildlife biologists say winter scouting should be done as stealthily as possible so as not to spook wild turkeys or other wildlife that could alert wild turkeys. The less contact you have with a male wild turkey before you hunt him, the better the chances are that you will be able to lure him into range when it counts.

Scout about the first light of the day, if possible, from high vantage points or where you can at least see and hear for long distances.

For midday hours, careful scouting from a vehicle is an effective way to gain valuable details about individual birds, flocks, habits and routines. Plus, scouting from a vehicle won’t disturb the birds.

Look for signs

Fresh droppings from turkeys are a primary indicator of birds in the area. A heavy concentration of fresh droppings under trees can indicate current roosting areas.

Hens and gobblers leave behind three-toed tracks, but the middle toe of the gobbler is longer than his other digits. Gobblers have tracks that are approximately 4½ inches long from the base of the heel to the tip of the center toe, while hen tracks are an inch shorter. You can count the sets of tracks to determine flock size.