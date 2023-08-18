During the dog days of late summer, the reverberating call of the scissors grinder cicada begins late in the afternoon and continues into dusk.

Emanating from high in the trees, individual calls initiate softly and build to a loud, shrill, “WHEE-oo WHEE-oo” crescendo lasting about 20 seconds. Sometimes, it’s a lone call; other times, it’s an apparent horde singing in a shrieking chorus. Some find the call a beautiful sound of nature, a fond tradition of summer; others find it as annoying as the neighbor’s muffler-less lawn mower.

Blame the male scissors grinder for making all the noise. The insect is so named because in days gone by, the call reminded people of the sound of scissors being sharpened on a grinding wheel. The call is his means of wooing a female with whom to mate.

The scissors grinder is the 2-inch-long, thick, green-bodied, bulging-eyed insect that you sometimes see on sidewalks or in the grass below trees. When disturbed, they often buzz their wings, spinning their bodies, before taking off in erratic, apparently drunken flight. More commonly encountered are the telltale exoskeletons left on tree trunks and branches by scissors grinder nymphs as they molt into adults.

Nebraska cicadas

Roughly 3,000 species of cicada are known worldwide, a staggering number that makes Nebraska’s cicada fauna, 22 species of annual cicada and two species of 17-year cicada, seem impoverished. Besides the scissors grinder, our other annual species include the southern grass cicada, bush cicada, lyric cicada and plains dog-day cicada. Some are woodland species, while others are grassland species. They range from common and quite widely distributed to rare with a limited range.

The scissors grinder is our most common annual cicada, inhabiting rural and urban deciduous woodlands throughout much of eastern Nebraska and extending westward along wooded river valleys. The Walker’s cicada is another common annual cicada sharing roughly the same range and habitat with the scissors grinder. Although nearly identical in appearance, the species are easily distinguished by their calls. The Walker’s call is louder: a pulsing, droning “jeeb-jeeb-jeeb-jeeb” rasp. An internet search will provide recordings of the calls of these species and others.

17-year cicadas

The Cassin’s cicada and the pharaoh cicada, the latter also known as the Linnaeus’s cicada, are our state’s only species of 17-year cicada. Inhabiting deciduous woodlands in Southeast Nebraska, they are easily distinguished from annual cicadas by their black bodies, orange legs and wing veins, and beautiful reddish-orange eyes. The pharaoh is distinguished from Cassin’s by the broad orange stripe on its abdomen.

The life cycle of a 17-year cicada is like that of an annual cicada, except that the nymphs feed and molt in the soil for 17 years and all individuals emerge during the same year. The synchronized emergence, which starts in early June in Nebraska, may be a strategy to overwhelm predators, mainly birds. Strangely, both the pharaoh and Cassin’s cicada are on the same 17-year cycle, emerging the same year. They last appeared in Nebraska in 2015.

The pharaoh’s call is a high-pitched “weeeee-whoa” or “pharaoh,” while the Cassin’s call is a series of ticks followed by a drawn-out buzz, which rises and falls in pitch. Both calls last only a few seconds.

In prime habitat, the in-unison calling of tens of thousands of 17-year cicadas is a raucous event of biblical proportions. Prepare yourselves: They will come again in 2032.

