Rock Creek Station bird hike explores Natural Legacy Demonstration Site

May 8 was shaping up to be a typical breezy Saturday that characterizes the Nebraska prairies.
Turkey vultures did not have to wait for warm thermals to help them catch flight. The breeze was creating enough lift for them to fly wildly about like they were surfing the waves of the wind.
Meanwhile, visitors gathered outside the visitor center at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park for the start of the Natural History and Habitat Day. In honor of the Nebraska State Parks centennial celebration, the event featured eight hikes ranging from birds to the park’s history.
I kicked off the event by leading a bird hike, assisted by Sarah Nevison, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife biologist, at the Rock Creek Station Natural Legacy Demonstration Site. This site encompasses 1,000 acres of the Sandstone Prairies Biologically Unique Landscape and is a great place to observe birds that rely on the large, healthy tracts of tallgrass prairie.
The hike straddled the pristine prairie and oak woodlands, providing the hikers the best of both worlds.
At one point, our group rounded a wooded edge to a surprise: Perched in the top of a tree was a stunning male summer tanager. His bright red plumage stood out against the green treetop and blue sky to give everyone great opportunities to observe him as he sang his raspy, robin-like song. For most of the group, this was the first tanager they had ever seen.
Further down the trail, a dickcissel was challenging the tanager for “best in show.” The male dickcissel, with his bright yellow and black chest, was perched in a tree next to the trail, singing away.
I explained the benefits the prescribed fires and dedicated invasive species management practices at this demonstration site have had on creating the healthy habitats for many bird species. Burning helps rid the landscape of invasive vegetation, improves regrowth of native plants, creates nesting cavities and promotes a healthy diversity of insects, which are an important part of the ecosystem and great food source for many bird species.
As the hike was concluding near the riparian forest habitat, there was one last surprise. A Louisiana waterthrush made his presence known by singing several times. The unmistakable song was timed perfectly with the end of the hike.
The group explored and learned about the diversity of healthy habitats and successful conservation management practices that make this site important for several at-risk species and common species of plants, birds and other wildlife they enjoyed on the hike.
More hikes are scheduled at legacy demonstration sites across the state. The next one is at 8 a.m. June 12 at Frank Shoemaker Marsh north of Lincoln, where I will lead visitors on exploration of the birds and management of the unique saline wetlands.
More information about these hikes will be provided on the Game and Parks calendar at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov and the Nebraska Watchable Wildlife Facebook page in the coming weeks.