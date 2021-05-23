Rock Creek Station bird hike explores Natural Legacy Demonstration Site

May 8 was shaping up to be a typical breezy Saturday that characterizes the Nebraska prairies.

Turkey vultures did not have to wait for warm thermals to help them catch flight. The breeze was creating enough lift for them to fly wildly about like they were surfing the waves of the wind.

Meanwhile, visitors gathered outside the visitor center at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park for the start of the Natural History and Habitat Day. In honor of the Nebraska State Parks centennial celebration, the event featured eight hikes ranging from birds to the park’s history.

I kicked off the event by leading a bird hike, assisted by Sarah Nevison, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife biologist, at the Rock Creek Station Natural Legacy Demonstration Site. This site encompasses 1,000 acres of the Sandstone Prairies Biologically Unique Landscape and is a great place to observe birds that rely on the large, healthy tracts of tallgrass prairie.

The hike straddled the pristine prairie and oak woodlands, providing the hikers the best of both worlds.