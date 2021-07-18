Rock Creek Lake SRA: Serenity in southwestern Nebraska

In the southwestern corner of Nebraska, in Dundy County, lies a truly serene area that is sure to surprise those who venture there.

Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area is a 54-acre area with a 50-acre lake fed by the cold spring waters of Rock Creek.

Located four miles north and a mile east of Parks, this quaint SRA has primitive camping at roughly 43 non-pad sites, one vault toilet and five primitive restrooms. A new water well is scheduled for completion this summer. The area offers numerous picnic tables and grills for day use and camping.

When the lake opened in 1935, it was an 80-acre body of water that was the deepest lake in the state at the time. Back then the lake was stocked with bass, trout, crappies and bullheads.

Currently, the lake’s fishery is on the rebound after going through a renovation.