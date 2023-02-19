For animals, living is only part of their battle. They also must attract a suitable mate in the hopes of passing on their genes to the next generation.

Animals, like people, use an array of strategies to get themselves out there in the mating market. These strategies are referred to as courtship displays. They often are required before copulation, and therefore reproduction, can occur.

One strategy many organisms practice is picking up visual cues. These could be the stunning plumage of birds, the spectacular colors of tropical fish or the iridescence of many insect species. Decades of research have shown these colors make up a sophisticated visual signaling system necessary for reproduction and survival. An example in Nebraska is the tiny fish known as the orangethroat darter.

During breeding season, male orangethroat darters become brilliantly colored with alternating blue-green bars, bright orange and brick-red blotches. When a female is fertile, she burrows into the gravel and waits for the male to arrive. These elaborate colors once were thought to be due to females choosing the brightest males, and therefore passing on those genes. But studies have shown male competition has been the main driver of these outlandish colors.

Some species use sound or auditory signals in their mating rituals. This could be a song in birds, vocalizations in frog species or whale songs. Some animals combine auditory and visual cues.

In Nebraska, one species that uses both visual and auditory cues is the greater prairie chicken. This bird is one of several species that has a lek mating system. Leks are display sites used by males for courtship during the breeding season, and during courtship, males will “boom” or make deep calls that sound like a drum. These calls are made by utilizing brightly colored, orange air sacs on the sides of the bird’s neck, and during calling, the air sacs will inflate and deflate to attract visual attention.

Prairie chickens also are known for their dancing abilities. Males will bend forward with wings extended parallel to the ground and strut. As they strut, they also extend their “ear feathers,” known as pinnae. During displays, males compete for a territory area and can often be seen charging each other and sparring with their talons. Females watch these displays to choose a suitable mate. The dominant few males will mate with approximately 90% of the females. This is known as a polygynous mating structure.

In other birds, males and females will perform synchronized courtship displays. This is common in many bird species that are socially monogamous. These mutualistic displays often are a way for the couple to facilitate a pre-copulatory reassurance of pair bonding that also strengthens their post-copulatory dedication to the care of offspring. The crane is a good example.

The mating rituals of sandhill and whooping cranes are dramatic. Couples dance together, leaping, flapping their wings and calling loudly to display pair bonding. Even months before settling in together, studies have shown that cranes quietly spend time with their future partners. Researchers have found that 62% of breeding pairs begin associating with each other at least a year before they begin breeding, and 28% spent time together more than two years before breeding.

Besides visual, auditory and mutual display bonding, there might be a few wild cards in the animal kingdom. One example is bighorn sheep. During breeding season, males will headbutt each other in a display of dominance triggered by the increased amounts of testosterone. As females may only be in estrous for 24 to 48 hours, males have a very short window. So, to determine who is most fit to mate, males will headbutt their rivals, and the dominant ram usually will win the match. Other reasons males headbutt is to defend territory and establish dominance within a herd.

