Renovations help Fort Robinson keep title as ‘Nebraska’s fishing state park’

Tall buttes rising over pine forests and sweeping grasslands. Herds of bison, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and other megafauna. Historical architecture. Theatrical performances, weekly rodeos, two museums, cookouts and an indoor swimming pool. More than 120 miles of trails suited for horse hooves and hiking shoes.

With so much to see and do at Fort Robinson State Park, it is understandable that whatever is below the surface may get overshadowed.

Those inclined to carry a rod and reel, though, have long known it is wise to divert attention from the park’s terrestrial sights to see what swims in the 10 fishing ponds and cold-water streams in or near this 22,000-acre Pine Ridge playground in the northwestern corner of the state.

Al Hanson, fisheries supervisor for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s northwestern district, bestows Fort Robinson a lofty ranking among the eight state parks. He refers to it as “Nebraska’s fishing state park.”

“Some of our other state parks have excellent fishing opportunities, but none offer anglers what Fort Robinson does,” he said.