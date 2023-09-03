I’ve heard lately of several anglers surprised at catching catfish, including big ones, on artificial lures. That really is not unusual. Catfish are more predators than scavengers.

Nebraska is home to three species of large catfish: channel, flathead and blue. Blue and flathead catfish are especially predatory. By far the best bait for flatheads is a lively baitfish. Rarely are they caught on anything else.

Likewise, blue catfish also are very much predators. They spend much of their time pursuing open-water baitfish or perhaps mussels. Hands down, most blue catfish are caught on fresh-cut bait.

Channel catfish, the most commonly caught catfish species in Nebraska, have a reputation as bottom feeders. But that’s not all they do. They are omnivorous — they eat a lot of things.

Channel cats are literally one big swimming taste bud. They have taste buds all over their body, with concentrations near the mouth and barbels (whiskers). They are attracted to a variety of smelly food items, including dead, stinky stuff. At times they will also eat fruit, even vegetation. Mulberries are a favorite, corn and nuts during periods of flooding.

Simply put, channel catfish eat what is available. What is available in most habitats where channel cats live most of the time would be other fish, aquatic insects and other critters in or near the water.

Do they swim around looking for naturally occurring Sonny’s Super Sticky? Hot dogs? Chicken soaked in strawberry Jell-O? They will eat that stuff because they are curious about different smells and tastes. But most of the time they are pursuing bluegills and shad, frogs and even muskrats. And they might be swimming around preying on them just like bass, walleyes and pike.

Remember that smaller catfish are most likely to be curious and sample exotic baits, but don’t be surprised if big channel cats grab your crankbait, swimbait or even top-water lure.

It can pay to experiment with bait. If one does not work, try another. The best bait likely will be the most available natural food item. In most cases that will be some small fish or baitfish. Channel cats, especially large ones, will chomp large lively baitfish. They also like fresh-cut bait just as well. Put a line in the water, catch what is available, then within regulations, cut it up and use it for bait. Put that predator/prey interaction to work for you.

Late summer into early fall, frogs and even grasshoppers can be great catfish baits, especially in pits, ponds, rivers and streams.

Currently our catfish species have finished spawning and are on the feed. They are in a race to put on as much weight as possible before water temperatures start cooling.

If you are targeting channel cats, you likely will be fishing some type of live, dead, cut or prepared bait. I do not spend a lot of time soaking baits targeting channel cats. I just keep casting the variety of artificial baits I use for other predator fish knowing that from time to time I am going to pick up the occasional “bycatch” catfish. Sometimes that bycatch is a big channel cat.

