An ice-fishing friend recently told me what he really likes about ice-fishing is never knowing what you are going to catch. I couldn’t agree more.

The first hole or two you fish might be where all the willing biters are located. I’ve experienced that. Usually, however, it’s a case of drilling one hole after another to find those hungry fish — or any fish.

Even with my somewhat limited experience, I thought I knew enough to know what to expect when I went ice fishing. Or at least have a good idea what I might catch.

I’ve concluded that, as an ice angler, I’m mostly lazy and largely lacking in skills. On the flip side, I am patient to a fault, literally grinding it out with my manual auger.

But I have been rewarded for my patience. I’ve gotten lucky.

Recently, on back-to-back fishing trips, without any planning, extra effort or bait other than a jig and wax worms, I managed to land seven species of fish. Three on one day and four the next.

I didn’t set out to accomplish that, because if I had, I would have failed miserably.

As it was, both days it took fishing many holes before fish were found. I was thrilled to catch and release rainbow trout, channel catfish and largemouth bass at Mahoney State Park’s CenturyLink Lake one day, and the next day do the same with bluegills, crappie, green sunfish and a tiger muskie at Conestoga Lake.

Honestly, I was hoping to catch a lot of trout that first day and a bunch of bluegills and crappies the next. But who doesn’t love a good multispecies day, right?

Especially when the biggest one, the tiger, went nearly 19 inches in length. It went on a little run as I was pulling the transducer out of the hole. The last thing I needed was a self-released fish on the transducer cable. Once through the ice, I retrieved my jig, took a few awkward pics – my arms are long, but in this case, not long enough – and the fish was safely back in the water.

That was toward the end of the trip. I’d caught quite a few fish and was thinking of packing it in. It had been snowing and was getting colder.

That wasn’t the first time a random big fish swam by and gobbled the wax worm as I checked my watch and thought about how awful the fishing had been that day.

Last month in Omaha, my friend and I were talking about calling it a day and were getting ready to reel up when a nice channel cat hit the bait. Last January, on an extremely slow day, after catching just a few small bluegills, I was daydreaming and thinking about reeling up. Out of nowhere, a 17-inch largemouth came by and nailed my wax worm.

What I’ve learned is a wax worm apparently will catch any fish; skills are good, but patience isn’t bad, either; and fishing is more fun when surprise is involved.

