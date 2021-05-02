Patience important when hunting turkeys in foul weather

Nebraska’s spring turkey hunting seasons are in full swing amid the ever-changing weather patterns on the Great Plains.
Should we wait to hunt turkeys when we have warm days with sunshine and slight-to-no wind? If time is not available to do that, we might have to hunt when the weather is dealing us fits. What if the weather does a 180-degree turn when we are in our blinds trying to call in a big gobbler?
“Patience in less-than-ideal situations is the main thing to remember when turkey hunting in rough weather,” says Aaron Hershberger, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist and a seasoned turkey hunter.
Bad weather does not mean bad hunting. “The keys are to go when you can safely go, have the proper gear, analyze the conditions, determine how the conditions will affect turkey behavior and adjust your strategy appropriately,” he said. “And blinds can be a hunt saver in unfavorable conditions.”
Here is how to cope with inclement weather scenarios, according to Hershberger.
Wind: Turkeys know how to use the landscape to get out of the wind and still be able to see. However, the stronger it blows the fewer places they will have to escape it. “The challenge for the hunter is to get to these places before the birds do,” Hershberger said. Once in them, the turkeys may not leave until they need to do so. “Bumping them out of these areas is crucial not to do because the birds will have little interest in returning,” he said.
In extreme wind, your calling efforts will not reach as far. Worse yet is the hunter’s ability to be able to hear any response with high winds. “My go-to call in extreme wind is a big, squeaky box call that many longtime hunters term a ‘boat-paddle,’” Hershberger said. “These things can create hen music that travels better than any other call.” The box calls do not sound like much if you are close, but further away the calls are hen-like and raspy.
Rain: Expect turkeys to stay on their roost longer with moderate to more intense rain. “With rain, once off the roost, wild turkeys know they are better off in the open to use their sharp eyes for defense and realize their feathers don’t work well to repel moisture when continually brushed up against wet vegetation," Hershberger said. "Pastures, meadows, fields and larger clearings in woods are where you will find the birds.”
For your safety, never hunt turkeys during thunderstorms. When it stops and the sun comes out, you can encounter some of the best gobbling activity and turkey movement of the day. “To set up after a rain, look for sunny places, out of the wind and usually in the open or near open areas.”
Sleet: “Sleet will weigh their feathers down, quickly rob them of body heat and not enable them to hear or see danger,” Hershberger said. Gobblers will stay on the roost longer in the morning if it is sleeting. “If their roost does not provide adequate protection from the elements, they will head for the nearest open stands of timber with good canopy cover at first light. Be there waiting for them.”
Snow: “Strategies for spring turkey hunting need to change very little with regard to snow, if at all, other than making sure you have a dry place to sit,” Hershberger said. Being a bit louder on the call might help, too, as the falling snow may muffle sound.