Patience important when hunting turkeys in foul weather

In extreme wind, your calling efforts will not reach as far. Worse yet is the hunter’s ability to be able to hear any response with high winds. “My go-to call in extreme wind is a big, squeaky box call that many longtime hunters term a ‘boat-paddle,’” Hershberger said. “These things can create hen music that travels better than any other call.” The box calls do not sound like much if you are close, but further away the calls are hen-like and raspy.

Rain: Expect turkeys to stay on their roost longer with moderate to more intense rain. “With rain, once off the roost, wild turkeys know they are better off in the open to use their sharp eyes for defense and realize their feathers don’t work well to repel moisture when continually brushed up against wet vegetation," Hershberger said. "Pastures, meadows, fields and larger clearings in woods are where you will find the birds.”

For your safety, never hunt turkeys during thunderstorms. When it stops and the sun comes out, you can encounter some of the best gobbling activity and turkey movement of the day. “To set up after a rain, look for sunny places, out of the wind and usually in the open or near open areas.”