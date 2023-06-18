Many a fly angler knows the satisfaction of catching fish on a hand-tied masterpiece. For those more inclined to cast and retrieve for pike, bass and walleye, here is a way to emulate that remarkable experience: painting crankbaits.

Quality crankbaits are some of the most expensive products to tie to the end of a line. At $5-20 each, losing one to a deep snag can put a damper on a day of fishing. Alas, unpainted plastic crankbait blanks are available online at $1 or less each. You can just add paint and hooks and get them to the water.

Thankfully, with crankbaits, an exquisite appearance is not imperative.

The art critic

I surmise fish are not art critics. If something buzzes by that looks like suitable prey and the fish is hungry, there’s probably not a lot of internal debate (i.e. “I’d bite, but that orange on the pectoral fin is a little too dark, and the design isn’t quite symmetrical.").

The quality of the paint job is more for self-satisfaction, and for impressing others in the boat.

The essential airbrush

With those factors in mind, I invested about $40 in the favored tool of crankbait painters: the airbrush. Another $20 for a set of assorted airbrush paints, and I was on my way.

I’m partial to crankbaits that look like common prey in nearby lakes — young-of-the-year bluegill, yellow perch, pike and bass darting in and out of shallow vegetation, or schools of shad rising to the water’s surface.

The college science professor who got me going on this hobby noted that almost all vertebrates have a pale underbelly. With that in mind, white makes a logical base coat. Adding colors above the belly is where the artistry begins. With just a little practice, an airbrush can create the subtle transitions between colors, as do the scales of fish.

Scales can be emulated by painting over mesh material — I use a synthetic loofah — wrapped around the crankbait’s body and secured with a clothespin or paper clip.

Create stencils to paint details such as fins and scale patterns. Serious crankbait painters use stencils created by a 3D printer, but one low-budget approach also works well. By placing the actual crankbait blank on a copy machine, the start of a true-to-size 2D stencil is created. Fins and such can be cut from the paper image with an X-Acto knife, and irregular black lines and spots such as those on a largemouth bass or crappie, can be created with a wood burner. Once the holes are made in the paper, just hold the stencil over the crankbait while painting.

What the fish sees

Fish vision is said to be 80% less powerful than terrestrial species just from the eyes being in contact with water instead of air. Add other factors such as turbidity and depth, and color becomes even less important.

However, with so many of Nebraska’s lakes being relatively shallow, color may be a determining factor in coaxing a bite, especially in waters that are clear.

All colors become less discernible the deeper the water is — some more than others. Reds and oranges are the first to become dull as light diminishes, followed by yellows and greens. Blues and blacks are regarded to be best at maintaining visibility in deep waters.

It may pay to have a bait that draws attention rather than mimics other fish species. Sharp contrasts between colors can make a bait stand out.

With surface lures, such as poppers and frogs, experts agree color does not matter much. All that is seen from below is a dark silhouette against a bright sky.

The final touches

Once the paint has been applied and dried, protect the work with a clear coat. Commercial products are available, or a suitable alternative can be found in the beauty section of Walmart.

Finally, add treble hooks. Choose hooks small enough that do not catch on one another, or the line, during a cast. Also, use hook sizes that allow the bait to move as intended. A set of split-ring pliers will save your fingernails while installing the rings.

With hooks installed, it’s time for the most important step — presenting those masterpieces to the fish. Be sure to pack the cooler with snacks and beverages suitable for the opening of your prestigious art show.