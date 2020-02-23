Outdoors events, 2/23
THURSDAY

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141.

SATURDAY

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

Hunting and trapping seasons close — bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox, badger.

MARCH 1

Permit applications open — archery paddlefish.

MARCH 11

Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 4-7 p.m., second session March 18, Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 14

Permits applications close — archery paddlefish.

Hunting season closes — crow.

MARCH 16

Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 19-20

Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Central Community College, Hastings.

MARCH 20

Workshop — Growing up WILD educators, 10 a.m.-noon, Crete Public Library. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 21

Archery event — NASP State Tournament, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

MARCH 25

Hunting season opens — spring turkey archery.

MARCH 30

Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat and beaver.

