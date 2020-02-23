Outdoors events, 2/23

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141.

Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 4-7 p.m., second session March 18, Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.