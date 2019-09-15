Calendar
SUNDAY
Hunting season opens — fall turkey.
Hunting season closes — early teal, high plains.
TUESDAY
Hunting workshop — Introduction to Hunting, $5, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
Fishing event — International Fly Fishing Film Festival, Bourbon Theater, 1415 O St. Doors open 6 p.m. Tickets $10 in advance, $15 day of show at theater's box office. Sponsored by the Cornhusker Fly Fishers and Nebraska Trout Unlimited.
WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers family potluck picnic and meeting, 6 p.m., Louisville Lakes State Recreation Area.
THURSDAY
Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly-Tying Round Table, 6-7:45 p.m., Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — Muzzleloader antelope and firearm bulk elk.
Fishing event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fish-Out, Prairie Queen Recreation Area, Sarpy County.
SEPT. 22
Hunting season closes — early teal, low plains.
SEPT. 25
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 28
Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, Pressey Wildlife Management Area, Oconto.
SEPT. 28-29
Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zones 2 and 4
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.