SUNDAY
Archery event — Director's Cup Archery Tournament, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
MONDAY
Permits available — Fall turkey starting at 1 p.m. Central.
THURSDAY
Hunting seasons open — private land anterless elk, bullfrog.
FRIDAY
Banquet — Whitetails Unlimited Lincoln area chapter; games/raffles and social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 7; Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. Tickets: $40 single, $20 child 15 and under, tables of nine starting at $300. Purchase tickets or more info: Mike Goering, 402-975-8951; Clifton Johnson, 402-853-2018; Saul Soltero, 402-276-4399.
AUG. 20
Hunting season opens — archery antelope.
AUG. 27-28
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners, Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford.
AUG. 28
Drawing — bighorn sheep lottery permit.
SEPT. 7
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.