SUNDAY
Fishing season ends — archery paddlefish.
MONDAY
Fishing seasons open — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.
Permit applications open — paddlefish snagging, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access deer.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY
Camp — Learn to Hunt, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
FRIDAY
Permit applications close — Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits.
SATURDAY
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
JULY 9-11
Camp — Archery Academy, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
JULY 14
Permit application closes — paddlefish snagging.
JULY 18
Fishing event — community fishing night, Bowling Lake.
JULY 20
Fishing event — Cornhusker State Games Shoreline Fishing Tournament and Casting Competition, Holmes Lake.
JULY 23-25
Camp — Outdoor Explorer's, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
JULY 31
Permit application closes — Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access deer.
AUG. 3
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
SEPT. 7
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.