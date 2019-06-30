{{featured_button_text}}
SUNDAY

Fishing season ends — archery paddlefish.

MONDAY

Fishing seasons open — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

Permit applications open — paddlefish snagging, Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access deer.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY

Camp — Learn to Hunt, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

FRIDAY

Permit applications close — Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

JULY 9-11

Camp — Archery Academy, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

JULY 14

Permit application closes — paddlefish snagging.

JULY 18

Fishing event — community fishing night, Bowling Lake.

JULY 20

Fishing event — Cornhusker State Games Shoreline Fishing Tournament and Casting Competition, Holmes Lake.

JULY 23-25

Camp — Outdoor Explorer's, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

JULY 31

Permit application closes — Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access deer.

AUG. 3

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

SEPT. 7

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

OCT. 5

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

