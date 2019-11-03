SUNDAY
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 10.
WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
FRIDAY
Workshop — Project WILD/Aquatic WILD educators, 5-8:30 p.m., Hardin Hall, 3310 Holdrege St. Email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov to register; provide name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with.
SATURDAY
Hunting season closes — rail.
NOV. 10
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection.
NOV. 13
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
NOV. 16
Hunting seasons open — firearm deer, statewide buck-only.
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
NOV. 18
Hunting season closes — woodcock.
NOV. 20
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
NOV. 24
Hunting seasons close — firearm deer, statewide buck-only.
NOV. 27
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 4
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 11
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 18
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.