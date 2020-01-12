Outdoors events, 1/12
MONDAY

Permits available — spring turkey hunting.

Hunting season opens — statewide crow.

TUESDAY

Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly-Tying Round Table, 6-7:45 p.m., Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior St.

WEDNESDAY

Hunting seasons close — antlerless elk; Gifford WMA deer; youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer (seasons extended to Jan. 31 for Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas). 

Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers, 7 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center, Gretna.

FRIDAY

Hunting season closes — dark goose, North Central Unit. 

SATURDAY

Hunting seasons open — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose.

Fishing event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly Tie-In, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center, Gretna.

JAN. 22

Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lincoln.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

JAN. 28

Seminar — Growing up WILD educator workshop, 6-8 p.m., North Creek Child Development Center, 2070 Fletcher Ave. Contact Monica Macoubrie (402-471-5363, monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov) to register.

JAN. 27

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer in Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas. 

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose.

Husker News