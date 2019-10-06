{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoors logo fishing

WEDNESDAY

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SUNDAY

Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zone 1.

TUESDAY

Workshop — upland bird hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register online at outdoornebraska.gov.

SATURDAY

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 1; firearm antelope in specific units.

OCT. 12-13

Shooting event — hunter warmup, featuring 10 sporting clays/clay targets representing ducks, pheasants, geese and quail; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club, 4805 N. 48th St. Phone: 402-467-2153.

OCT. 15

Hunting season opens — statewide crow.

OCT. 16

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

OCT. 17

Banquet — Nebraska Wildlife Federation Annual Fall Gala, 5-9 p.m., Parker's Smokehouse, Ashland. Social hour, appetizers, dinner and auction. Tickets: $45 single, $80 double, $295 table of eight. Contact: Jim Johnson, 402-477-1008, or email Nebraskawildlife@windstream.net.

OCT. 18

Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks board of commissioners, Omaha.

OCT. 19-20

Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge, statewide; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.

OCT. 22

Workshop — deer hunting, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register online at outdoornebraska.gov.

OCT. 23

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

OCT. 24

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 3.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

OCT. 26

Hunting seasons open — statewide pheasant, quail and partridge.

OCT. 27

Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 3 and 10.

Hunting season closes — firearm antelope in specific units.

OCT. 28

Hunting season opens — dark goose, East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units.

OCT. 30

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

Hunting seasons close — dove (all species).

OCT. 31

Fishing season closes — paddlefish snagging, specific areas of the Missouri River.

Hunting seasons close — archery and firearm bull elk; antler-less elk; raccoon; Virginia opossom; bullfrog.

Hunting season opens — Eurasian-collared dove.

NOV. 2

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

NOV. 3

Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 10.

NOV. 10

Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection.

DEC. 7

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments