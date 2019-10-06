WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SUNDAY
Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zone 1.
TUESDAY
Workshop — upland bird hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register online at outdoornebraska.gov.
SATURDAY
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 1; firearm antelope in specific units.
OCT. 12-13
Shooting event — hunter warmup, featuring 10 sporting clays/clay targets representing ducks, pheasants, geese and quail; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Trap & Skeet Club, 4805 N. 48th St. Phone: 402-467-2153.
OCT. 15
Hunting season opens — statewide crow.
OCT. 16
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
OCT. 17
Banquet — Nebraska Wildlife Federation Annual Fall Gala, 5-9 p.m., Parker's Smokehouse, Ashland. Social hour, appetizers, dinner and auction. Tickets: $45 single, $80 double, $295 table of eight. Contact: Jim Johnson, 402-477-1008, or email Nebraskawildlife@windstream.net.
OCT. 18
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks board of commissioners, Omaha.
OCT. 19-20
Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge, statewide; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.
OCT. 22
Workshop — deer hunting, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register online at outdoornebraska.gov.
OCT. 23
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
OCT. 24
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 3.
OCT. 26
Hunting seasons open — statewide pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 27
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 3 and 10.
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope in specific units.
OCT. 28
Hunting season opens — dark goose, East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units.
OCT. 30
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
Hunting seasons close — dove (all species).
OCT. 31
Fishing season closes — paddlefish snagging, specific areas of the Missouri River.
Hunting seasons close — archery and firearm bull elk; antler-less elk; raccoon; Virginia opossom; bullfrog.
Hunting season opens — Eurasian-collared dove.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 3
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 10.
NOV. 10
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.