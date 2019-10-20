SUNDAY
Hunting seasons — youth pheasant, quail and partridge, statewide; youth waterfowl, Zone 3.
TUESDAY
Workshop — deer hunting, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register online at outdoornebraska.gov.
WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
THURSDAY
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, Zone 3.
SATURDAY
Hunting seasons open — statewide pheasant, quail and partridge.
OCT. 27
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 3 and 10.
Hunting season closes — firearm antelope in specific units.
OCT. 28
Hunting season opens — dark goose, East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units.
OCT. 30
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
Hunting seasons close — dove (all species).
OCT. 31
Fishing season closes — paddlefish snagging, specific areas of the Missouri River.
Hunting seasons close — archery and firearm bull elk; antler-less elk; raccoon; Virginia opossom; bullfrog.
Hunting season opens — Eurasian-collared dove.
NOV. 1
Permits available — 2020 annual hunting, fishing, fur harvest, park.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 3
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection. Also Nov. 10.
NOV. 10
Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.