TUES.-WED.
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners, Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford.
WEDNESDAY
Drawing — bighorn sheep lottery permit.
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 1
Hunting season opens — dove; cottontail and jackrabbit; snipe; rail; grouse; archery, whitetail statewide buck, youth, landowner, anterless-only season choice and river anterless deer seasons; archery bull elk; raccoon.
SEPT. 7
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
SEPT. 7
Hunting season opens — Early teal (until Sept. 15 in High Plains Zone; until Sept. 22 in Low Plains Zone).
SEPT. 11
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 15
Hunting season opens — Turkey.
SEPT. 18
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season opens — Muzzleloader antelope and firearm bulk elk.
SEPT. 25
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.