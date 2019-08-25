{{featured_button_text}}
 TUES.-WED.

 

Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners, Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford.

WEDNESDAY

Drawing — bighorn sheep lottery permit.

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SEPT. 1

Hunting season opens — dove; cottontail and jackrabbit; snipe; rail; grouse; archery, whitetail statewide buck, youth, landowner, anterless-only season choice and river anterless deer seasons; archery bull elk; raccoon.

SEPT. 7

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

SEPT. 7

Hunting season opens — Early teal (until Sept. 15 in High Plains Zone; until Sept. 22 in Low Plains Zone).

SEPT. 11

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SEPT. 15

Hunting season opens — Turkey.

SEPT. 18

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season opens — Muzzleloader antelope and firearm bulk elk.

SEPT. 25

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

OCT. 5

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

NOV. 2

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 7

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

