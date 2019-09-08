WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 15
Hunting season opens — fall turkey.
Hunting season closes — early teal, high plains.
SEPT. 17
Hunting workshop — Introduction to Hunting, $5, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
SEPT. 18
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 21
Hunting season opens — Muzzleloader antelope and firearm bulk elk.
SEPT. 22
Hunting season closes — early teal, low plains.
SEPT. 25
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 28
Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, Pressey Wildlife Management Area, Oconto.
SEPT. 28-29
Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zones 2 and 4
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.