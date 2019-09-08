{{featured_button_text}}
WEDNESDAY

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SEPT. 15

Hunting season opens — fall turkey.

Hunting season closes — early teal, high plains.

SEPT. 17

Hunting workshop — Introduction to Hunting, $5, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

SEPT. 18

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SEPT. 21

Hunting season opens — Muzzleloader antelope and firearm bulk elk.

SEPT. 22

Hunting season closes — early teal, low plains.

SEPT. 25

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SEPT. 28

Shooting event — Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, Pressey Wildlife Management Area, Oconto.

SEPT. 28-29

Hunting season — youth waterfowl, Zones 2 and 4

OCT. 5

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

NOV. 2

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 7

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

