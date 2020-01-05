Outdoors events, 1/5

Fishing workshop — Icefishing for beginners and families, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Fee: $5 per family. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2LSBLCM.

Fishing event — Discover Ice-Fishing, 1-4 p.m., Holmes Lake. Free. Loaner rods and reels, bait and instruction will be available. Dress appropriately, including cold- and water-repellent shoes. Anyone 16 and older will need a fishing license.