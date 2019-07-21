{{featured_button_text}}
TUESDAY-THURSDAY

Camp — Outdoor Explorer's, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

JULY 31

Permit application closes — Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access deer.

AUG. 3

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

AUG. 16

Banquet — Whitetails Unlimited Lincoln area chapter; games/raffles and social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 7; Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. Tickets: $40 single, $20 child 15 and under, tables of nine starting at $300. Purchase tickets or more info: Mike Goering, 402-975-8951; Clifton Johnson, 402-853-2018; Saul Soltero, 402-276-4399.

SEPT. 7

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

OCT. 5

Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

NOV. 2

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 7

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

