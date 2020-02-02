Outdoors events, 2/2
Outdoors events, 2/2

SUNDAY

Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

THURSDAY

Workshop — Growing up WILD Educators, 9-11:45 a.m., Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Contact: Monica Macoubrie, 402-471-5363.

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 13, 20 and 27.

SATURDAY

Bird watching — Birds & Binoculars, 10 a.m.-noon, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park administration office, Ashland. All ages invited for bird viewing and identification to prepare for the Audubon Society's Great Backyard Bird Count.

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose; dark goose in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units.

FEB. 10

Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order.

FEB. 13

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 20 and 27.

FEB. 20

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 27.

FEB. 22

Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River State Park, Louisville.

FEB. 27

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141.

FEB. 29

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

Hunting and trapping seasons close — bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox, badger.

View Comments
