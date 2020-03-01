Outdoors events, 3/1

SUNDAY
Permit applications open — archery paddlefish, auxiliary mountain lion.
FRIDAY
Permit applications close — auxiliary mountain lion.
MARCH 11
Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 4-7 p.m., second session March 18, Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
MARCH 14
Permits applications close — archery paddlefish.
Hunting season closes — crow.
MARCH 16
Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
MARCH 19-20
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Central Community College, Hastings.
MARCH 20
Workshop — Growing up WILD educators, 10 a.m.-noon, Crete Public Library. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
MARCH 21
Archery event — NASP State Tournament, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
MARCH 25
Hunting season opens — spring turkey archery.
MARCH 30
Workshop — Project WILD and Aquatic WILD Educators, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. To register, send your name, affiliation, phone number and ages you work with to monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
MARCH 31
Trapping seasons close — muskrat and beaver.