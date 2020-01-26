Outdoors events, 1/26

MONDAY
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.
Meeting — Nebraska fisheries public information, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
TUESDAY
Seminar — Growing up WILD educator workshop, 6-8 p.m., North Creek Child Development Center, 2070 Fletcher Ave. Contact Monica Macoubrie (402-471-5363, monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov) to register.
FRIDAY
Hunting seasons close — youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer in Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas.
SATURDAY
Meeting — Pheasants Forever habitat meeting, Kearney.
FEB. 2
Seminar — Youth fishing instructor certification, 2-6 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
FEB. 6
Workshop — Growing up WILD Educators, 9-11:45 a.m., Henzlik Hall, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Contact: Monica Macoubrie, 402-471-5363.
Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 13, 20 and 27.
FEB. 8
Bird watching — Birds & Binoculars, 10 a.m.-noon, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park administration office, Ashland. All ages invited for bird viewing and identification to prepare for the Audubon Society's Great Backyard Bird Count.
FEB. 9
Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose; dark goose in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units.
FEB. 10
Hunting season opens — light goose conservation order.
FEB. 13
Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 20 and 27.
FEB. 20
Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 27.
FEB. 22
Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River State Park, Louisville.
FEB. 27
Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141.
FEB. 29
Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.
Hunting and trapping seasons close — bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox, badger.