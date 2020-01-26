Outdoors events, 1/26

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 20 and 27.

FEB. 20

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141. Also Feb. 27.

FEB. 22

Seminar — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River State Park, Louisville.

FEB. 27

Archery event — Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Archery Lunch and Learn, 12:10-12:45 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $10 per class. Age: 16 and up. Contact: 402-471-6141.

FEB. 29

Hunting seasons close — cottontail and jackrabbit.

Hunting and trapping seasons close — bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox, badger.

