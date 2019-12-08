Outdoors events, 12/8

SUNDAY
Hunting seasons close — DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge antlerless muzzleloader deer; white-fronted goose, first segment.
WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SATURDAY
Hunting season opens — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.
DEC. 15
Hunting season closes — crow, first segment.
DEC. 16
Hunting season closes — snipe.
DEC. 17
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 4.
DEC. 18
You have free articles remaining.
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 24
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zone 1.
DEC. 25
Hunting season closes — light goose, first segment
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.
Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.
JAN. 15
Hunting season closes — antlerless elk.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.