Outdoors events, 12/29

TUESDAY

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.

Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.

WEDNESDAY

First Day Hikes — Wagon Train SRA, Area 2, 9 a.m.; Indian Cave State Park, Trail 7, 2 p.m.

First Day Trail Ride — Branched Oak SRA, equestrian camp, 1 p.m. (bring your own horse).

THURSDAY

Applications open — super tag and combo multispecies lottery permits.

JAN. 5

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.

JAN. 6

Fishing workshop — Icefishing for beginners and families, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Fee: $5 per family. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2LSBLCM.

Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.

JAN. 7

Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., David City Auditorium.

JAN. 9

Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion, Bennet.

JAN. 11

Fishing event — Discover Ice-Fishing, 1-4 p.m., Holmes Lake. Free. Loaner rods and reels, bait and instruction will be available. Dress appropriately, including cold- and water-repellent shoes. Anyone 16 and older will need a fishing license.

JAN. 13

Permits available — spring turkey hunting.

Hunting season opens — statewide crow.

JAN. 15

Hunting seasons close — antlerless elk; Gifford WMA deer; youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer (seasons extended to Jan. 31 for Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas). 

JAN. 17

Hunting season closes — dark goose, North Central Unit. 

JAN. 18

Hunting seasons open — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose.

JAN. 22

 

Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lincoln.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

JAN. 28

Seminar — Growing up WILD educator workshop, 6-8 p.m., North Creek Child Development Center, 2070 Fletcher Ave. Contact Monica Macoubrie (402-471-5363, monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov) to register.

JAN. 27

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.

JAN. 31

Hunting seasons close — youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer in Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas. 

FEB. 9

Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose.

