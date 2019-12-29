Outdoors events, 12/29

TUESDAY
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.
Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.
WEDNESDAY
First Day Hikes — Wagon Train SRA, Area 2, 9 a.m.; Indian Cave State Park, Trail 7, 2 p.m.
First Day Trail Ride — Branched Oak SRA, equestrian camp, 1 p.m. (bring your own horse).
THURSDAY
Applications open — super tag and combo multispecies lottery permits.
JAN. 5
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.
JAN. 6
Fishing workshop — Icefishing for beginners and families, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Fee: $5 per family. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2LSBLCM.
Hunting seasons open — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.
JAN. 7
Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., David City Auditorium.
JAN. 9
Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion, Bennet.
JAN. 11
Fishing event — Discover Ice-Fishing, 1-4 p.m., Holmes Lake. Free. Loaner rods and reels, bait and instruction will be available. Dress appropriately, including cold- and water-repellent shoes. Anyone 16 and older will need a fishing license.
JAN. 13
Permits available — spring turkey hunting.
Hunting season opens — statewide crow.
JAN. 15
Hunting seasons close — antlerless elk; Gifford WMA deer; youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer (seasons extended to Jan. 31 for Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas).
JAN. 17
Hunting season closes — dark goose, North Central Unit.
JAN. 18
Hunting seasons open — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose.
JAN. 22
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Lincoln.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.
JAN. 28
Seminar — Growing up WILD educator workshop, 6-8 p.m., North Creek Child Development Center, 2070 Fletcher Ave. Contact Monica Macoubrie (402-471-5363, monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov) to register.
JAN. 27
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit.
JAN. 31
Hunting seasons close — youth, landowner, season choice and river antlerless deer in Frenchman West and Loup East season choice areas.
FEB. 9
Hunting seasons close — statewide light goose and white-fronted goose.