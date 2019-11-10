{{featured_button_text}}
SUNDAY

Shooting event — Hunter Sight-in Days, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. 402-474-6555. Open to the public. $10 for up to three guns (unloaded, action open) per person. Bring ammunition and ear/eye protection.

WEDNESDAY

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SATURDAY

Hunting seasons open — firearm deer, statewide buck-only.

NOV. 18

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

NOV. 20

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

NOV. 24

Hunting seasons close — firearm deer, statewide buck-only.

NOV. 27

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 4

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 7

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 11

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 18

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

