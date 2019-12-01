Outdoors events, 12/1

SUNDAY
Hunting seasons open — muzzleloader deer, antlerless elk.
Hunting and trapping seasons open — bobcat.
TUESDAY
Workshop — Learn to hunt predators, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register at https://bit.ly/2R58rfu.
WEDNESDAY
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SATURDAY
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7-8
Hunting season — DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge antlerless muzzleloader deer.
DEC. 8
Hunting season closes — white-fronted goose, first segment.
DEC. 11
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 14
Hunting season opens — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.
DEC. 15
Hunting season closes — crow, first segment.
DEC. 16
Hunting season closes — snipe.
DEC. 17
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 4.
DEC. 18
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
DEC. 22
Hunting season closes — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
DEC. 24
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zone 1.
DEC. 25
Hunting season closes — light goose, first segment
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.
Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.
JAN. 15
Hunting season closes — antlerless elk.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.