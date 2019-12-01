Outdoors events, 12/1
SUNDAY

Hunting seasons open — muzzleloader deer, antlerless elk.

Hunting and trapping seasons open — bobcat.

TUESDAY

Workshop — Learn to hunt predators, 6-8:30 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Register at https://bit.ly/2R58rfu.

WEDNESDAY

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

SATURDAY

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 7-8

Hunting season — DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge antlerless muzzleloader deer.

DEC. 8

Hunting season closes — white-fronted goose, first segment.

DEC. 11

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 14

Hunting season opens — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.

DEC. 15

Hunting season closes — crow, first segment.

DEC. 16

Hunting season closes — snipe.

DEC. 17

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zones 2 and 4.

DEC. 18

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 22

Hunting season closes — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

DEC. 24

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zone 1.

DEC. 25

Hunting season closes — light goose, first segment

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.

Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.

JAN. 15

Hunting season closes — antlerless elk.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

