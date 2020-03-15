Outdoors events, 3/15
View Comments
agate

Outdoors events, 3/15

{{featured_button_text}}
Outdoors logo fishing

MARCH 25

Hunting season opens — spring turkey archery.

MARCH 31

Trapping seasons close — muskrat and beaver.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News