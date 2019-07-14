SUNDAY
Permit application closes — paddlefish snagging.
WEDNESDAY
Fishing event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers monthly meeting, Jenny Newman Lake, Platte River State Park. Meeting at 6:30 p.m., fishing until dark.
THURSDAY
Fishing event — community fishing night, Bowling Lake.
Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers fly-tying round table, 6-7:45 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400 S. 56th St.
SATURDAY
Fishing event — Cornhusker State Games Shoreline Fishing Tournament and Casting Competition, Holmes Lake.
Fishing event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Carp Fest, 8 a.m., Oak Lake Park. Picnic serving fried carp and barbecue, 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.CornhuskerFlyFishers.org.
JULY 23-25
Camp — Outdoor Explorer's, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
JULY 31
Permit application closes — Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access deer.
AUG. 3
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
AUG. 16
Banquet — Whitetails Unlimited Lincoln area chapter; games/raffles and social hour, 5 p.m.; dinner, 7; Havelock Social Hall, 4538 N. 62nd St. Tickets: $40 single, $20 child 15 and under, tables of nine starting at $300. Purchase tickets or more info: Mike Goering, 402-975-8951; Clifton Johnson, 402-853-2018; Saul Soltero, 402-276-4399.
SEPT. 7
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.