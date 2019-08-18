TUESDAY
Hunting season opens — archery antelope.
WEDNESDAY
Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers, annual casting competition, 7 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center near Gretna.
SATURDAY
Event — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly Tie-In, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center near Gretna.
AUG. 24
Event — Fishing is Fun youth clinic, 11:15-11:30 a.m. check-in, clinic starts at noon. Holmes Lakes, shelter No. 1. Sign up by Aug. 23. Only 50 spots available. Equipment, instruction and a meal will be provided.
AUG. 27-28
Meeting — Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners, Fort Robinson State Park, Crawford.
AUG. 28
Drawing — bighorn sheep lottery permit.
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 7
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
SEPT. 11
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 18
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
SEPT. 25
Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.
OCT. 5
Shooting event — Single Action Shooting Society Cowboy Action Shooting; safety briefing 8:30 a.m., shooting immediately after. Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet. Contacts: Mustang Gregg, 402-429-2277, or Tucker McNeely, 402-274-8832.
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
NOV. 2
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 7
Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.