MONDAY

Hunting season closes — woodcock.

WEDNESDAY

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers, 7 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center, Gretna.

THURSDAY

Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly-tying Round Table, 6-7:45 p.m., Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St.

SATURDAY

Meeting — Cornhusker Fly Fishers Fly-tying Roud Table, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Schramm Park Education Center, Gretna.

NOV. 24

Hunting seasons close — firearm deer, statewide buck-only.

NOV. 27

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 4

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 7

Shooting event — 300-yard benchrest match, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Izaak Walton League, Bennet.

DEC. 11

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 18

Archery event — College Night on the Range, 8:30-10 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Cost: $5 per night or $80 per semester (must show valid college ID). Equipment and instruction available.

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing in certain waters.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

