Outdoors events, 12/22

SUNDAY
Hunting season closes — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.
Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.
TUESDAY
Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zone 1.
WEDNESDAY
Hunting season closes — light goose, first segment
DEC. 31
Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.
Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.
JAN. 6
Fishing workshop — Icefishing for beginners and families, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Fee: $5 per family. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2LSBLCM.
JAN. 7
Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., David City Auditorium.
JAN. 9
Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion, Bennet.
JAN. 15
Hunting season closes — antlerless elk.
JAN. 25
Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.