Outdoors events, 12/22

SUNDAY

Hunting season closes — Boyer Chute National Wildlife Refuge antlerless deer.

Hunting season closes — bighorn sheep.

TUESDAY

Hunting seasons close — duck and coot, zone 1.

WEDNESDAY

Hunting season closes — light goose, first segment

DEC. 31

Fishing seasons close — statewide archery, underwater spearfishing.

Hunting seasons closs — muzzleloader deer, archery deer, statewide whitetail buck, statewide archery antelope.

JAN. 6

Fishing workshop — Icefishing for beginners and families, 6-8 p.m., Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St. Fee: $5 per family. Sign up at https://bit.ly/2LSBLCM.

JAN. 7

Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., David City Auditorium.

JAN. 9

Meeting — Big game informational meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion, Bennet.

JAN. 15

Hunting season closes — antlerless elk.

JAN. 25

Meeting — Friends of Pioneers Park Nature Center, 9-11 a.m. in the park's Prairie Building. Refreshments and presentations.

